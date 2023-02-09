Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239.

Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios, and more. All things the department says are vital to public safety.

The money will also help buy equipment for the new fire station currently under construction.

”The entire country and this industry moves forward to not only help our providers, help our responders,” said Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson. “But also be able to offer the latest greatest to our patients or our citizens that we’re serving.”

The equipment will be ordered as early as next month.

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department also received $66,666 for additional firefighting needs from the same grant.

