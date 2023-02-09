Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke

By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night.

“We have too many people, too many ministries, we have too many leaders in the city for all this to be going on. But if we link up together and stand together, then I believe that we can change one community at a time.”

It’s called “Shaping our Community Changing Hearts and Minds.” With a focus on building community relationships and working together for a safer and better city. Walker said it meant a lot to see Roanoke City Leaders taking the time to speak and share on the mission to improve.

“I believe in them. I believe in what they’re doing and the change that they want. I know their heart and their passion. They know my heart and my passion. So to have them stop by out of their busy schedule, this lets me know that something is on the horizon. Things are going to change, things are going to shift.”

Life Empowerment Ministries was also able to gift clothes, scooters and bikes to families thanks to Lynchburg based One Community One Voice.

The discussion will be at the EnVision Center every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, you can email Pastor Karen at treasurenearthnvessell@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
Matthew Holbrook mugshot
Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault
The commonwealth's attorney says the altercation may have been self defense
Shooting at Roanoke supermarket reveals “substantial evidence” showing self-defense
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Life Empowerment Ministries Hosts Community Outreach To Make Roanoke Safer
Life Empowerment Ministries Hosts Community Outreach To Make Roanoke Safer
Veterans Affairs Helps House Homeless Veterans
Veterans Affairs Helps House Homeless Veterans
The Salem VA Medical Center campus Wednesday morning.
Salem VA Homeless Program houses 125 veterans in 2022
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022.
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet