Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night.

“We have too many people, too many ministries, we have too many leaders in the city for all this to be going on. But if we link up together and stand together, then I believe that we can change one community at a time.”

It’s called “Shaping our Community Changing Hearts and Minds.” With a focus on building community relationships and working together for a safer and better city. Walker said it meant a lot to see Roanoke City Leaders taking the time to speak and share on the mission to improve.

“I believe in them. I believe in what they’re doing and the change that they want. I know their heart and their passion. They know my heart and my passion. So to have them stop by out of their busy schedule, this lets me know that something is on the horizon. Things are going to change, things are going to shift.”

Life Empowerment Ministries was also able to gift clothes, scooters and bikes to families thanks to Lynchburg based One Community One Voice.

The discussion will be at the EnVision Center every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, you can email Pastor Karen at treasurenearthnvessell@yahoo.com.

