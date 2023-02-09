Birthdays
Police: 2 arrested for trying to sell stolen Christmas decorations, lawn ornaments on eBay

Tulsa police arrested Justin Nix and Vanessa Faulkner after they said they were traced to an...
Tulsa police arrested Justin Nix and Vanessa Faulkner after they said they were traced to an eBay account selling stolen items.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma authorities said two suspects were arrested after they were caught trying to sell stolen goods on eBay.

The Tulsa Police Department said they received reports of multiple larcenies in December.

The victims reportedly told police various things were stolen, including Christmas decorations and a statue.

Investigators determined in early January that several of the items reported stolen were listed on eBay and traced the eBay account back to a home in Tulsa.

Officers then responded to the home and made contact with Justin Nix. Nix had an outstanding felony warrant and was taken into custody.

Police said Vanessa Faulkner ran out of the back of the house and jumped a fence while officers were at the home. She was intercepted by officers on the other side and taken into custody.

Officers said three firearms were recovered along with a stolen concrete horse jockey statue.

Officials said Faulkner also obtained a search warrant for a storage unit believed to be housing stolen items and found a wrought iron gate stolen from a home more than a year before. The gate was built in the 1800s and is valued at more than $25,000.

Officers said the stolen items were returned to the victims, and both suspects were taken to jail.

Police charged Nix with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

Faulkner was charged with obstructing/interfering with an officer, knowingly concealing stolen property under $1,000, three counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and knowingly concealing stolen property over $1,000.

