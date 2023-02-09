Roanoke City releases plan to build 40 affordable housing units using federal funding

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Access to Affordable housing is a problem affecting cities across the nation and right here at home. But Roanoke City administrators are hoping to use new funding to address housing needs in the area.

Dawn Sandoval is the founder of The Least of These Ministry. A non-profit providing shower spaces, lunch, and a warming shelter bus to the homeless population. The ministry also helps them find permanent housing in the Star City.

“Every human being is entitled to a place to live and to not be able to afford one is tragic,” said Sandoval. “Many of the people that are renting our properties are requiring that you make at least three times of what the rent is.”

A new plan developed by city officials is hoping to address barriers by creating affordable housing. Community Resources Administrator Keith Holland says they will build a total of 40 units.

“Smaller housing units spread throughout the city instead of one large multi-family project,” said Holland. “It will be based upon the income of 30% or below the area median income. Meaning some folks may need housing vouchers or some other assistance.”

This is thanks to the 2.4 million dollars received from the American Rescue Plan Act tied to The US Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnership Grant Program. The city is also allocating 4.25 million dollars in funding under the American Rescue Plan awarded through the US Treasury Department. This combines to a total of nearly 7 million dollars.

Holland says all funds will be used to address those most in need of housing.

“Either homeless or at risk of being homeless, domestic violence victims, veterans,” explained Holland. “There’s a number of qualifying populations that these funds are intended to serve.”

The plan includes setting aside $612,334 for non-profits like The Least of These Ministry which provide services to those in need. The city is also looking to partner with developers to build the units. But first, the funds need to be approved.

“That will be a blessing. It’s definitely a start. But I think we will need more in terms of affordable housing as time marches on,” said Sandoval.

The plan is open for public comment. Public comments are accepted through February 28 to Keith Holland, Community Resources Administrator at keith.holland@roanokeva.gov, and will be included in the final Allocation Plan to be submitted to HUD before the March 31 deadline. Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing on the matter on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, beginning at 7:00 PM in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building

Click here to see the full detailed plan.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.