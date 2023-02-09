Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.

The crash occurred at mile marker 4 in Roanoke City, and has the south right lane, right shoulder and entrance ramp closed, according to VDOT.

