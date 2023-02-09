Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT.

The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed.

The crash has been cleared.

Update On Location: The rockslide is located in the vicinity of Howell Bottom Lane on Route 58. VDOT crews now on scene and a flagging operation is in place. Message boards should alert drivers. Expect delays or seek alternate routes if possible during your commute. https://t.co/bX6kY9cK25 — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) February 9, 2023

UPDATE: All lanes of Route 58 are now open in Patrick County. Traffic is no longer being controlled by flaggers. For the latest traffic information in Virginia, visit https://t.co/6KatG7BcSD — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) February 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.