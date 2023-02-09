Birthdays
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County

Road closure graphic.
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT.

The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed.

The crash has been cleared.

