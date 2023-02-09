Spring-like today as we eye potential wintry weather this weekend

Temperatures soar into the 60s again this afternoon

Low-end shower chances return for today and Friday

Light wintry weather possible late Saturday into Sunday

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

A front will move over the region today then stall along the coast Friday and Saturday. Waves of low pressure will move along the front impacting the eastern half of the United States to finish the week. Highs again today and tomorrow will climb into the 60s. We’ll also notice an increasing wind this afternoon.

Moisture will be limited with this front. This means many areas will remain dry with spotty coverage Thursday and Friday. Most locations will see around .10″ or so over the two-day stretch.

Temperatures stay above-normal to wrap up the workweek. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

Behind Friday’s coastal system, much colder air and gusty winds settle in for Saturday. Highs will return to near-seasonable levels -- near 49. Upslope mountain snow showers are also possible for the mountains of West Virginia Saturday and could include more of the area late Saturday into Sunday.

We're keeping an eye on the potential for a wintry mix over the weekend. (WDBJ7)

SATURDAY NIGHT & SUNDAY

We’re monitoring the opportunity for a low pressure system to move along the coast late Saturday into Sunday. Several reliable computer models are hinting at some accumulating snow or potential sleet/snow/rain mix for Super Bowl Sunday.

The track of the coastal storm and amount of cold air in our area will determine the overall outcome for the event. While we recognize there’s the potential for wintry weather, there’s also a lot that has to come together for us to see a significant event. Here are a couple things we’re considering:

Coldest air and highest wintry weather chance will be in the mountains, but may expand east

Road temperatures are very warm and snow would need to come down heavy to overcome that

Ground temperatures are above normal so some of the initial snow would melt even where it falls first

While it could be the first “measurable” snow for some areas, it likely wouldn’t last on the ground long

Any wintry issues should be gone by Super Bowl party times.

Any thoughts of wintry weather blow out the door next week as another very warm stretch of weather moves back in. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s late in the week.

Temperature Outlook | Next Week (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.