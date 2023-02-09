Birthdays
Sweetheart Dance returns for Valentine’s Day

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The third annual Sweetheart Dance returns Saturday in time for Valentine’s Day.

The event is hosted by Amazement Square and aims to celebrate fathers, daughters, mothers and sons.

Watch 7@four’s Logan Sherrill speak with Morgan Hall, the marketing and communications manager for Amazement Square.

The event takes place at the Genworth Education Center from 6-8 p.m. and will feature a dance floor, a sock skating rink, decorative photo booth with photographer, popcorn and refreshments.

The cost is $35 per adult/child duo with $10 for each additional child.

Registration is available here.

