Lynchburg officer’s use of deadly force determined justifiable by Commonwealth’s Attorney

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lynchburg has determined the use of force in a Lynchburg officer involved shooting was justifiable.

The shooting happened on December 13 when police reported Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg home after multiple law enforcement personnel went to serve outstanding arrest warrants.

In her report, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said Roberts pointed a gun in the direction of the officers. The report says Lynchburg Police Officer J. Foster fired one round at Roberts, who then fell through the ceiling of the townhome. The report says Roberts was taken into custody and had minor cuts to his left arm and left knee.

Per Lynchburg Police Department policy, Officer J. Foster was placed on non-enforcement, limited-duty assignment following the events.

Harrison, reviewed police reports, witness interviews and body worn camera footage and determined “Officer J. Foster’s use of deadly force was not excessive and came from an immediate threat to himself and other officers.”

The report says officers called out to Roberts for nearly two hours and used peaceable means to obtain his submission to arrest warrants. The report says Roberts made threats to shoot himself and made statements to lead any reasonable officer to believe he was armed.

Ultimately the report says Officer J. Foster’s actions were not excessive and were reasonable in relation to the perceived threat to himself and other officers.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney adds that body worn camera footage will not be released as Roberts faces pending criminal charges from these events.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.