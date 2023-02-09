WCC offering HEALS program to students in recovery

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “HEALS” is Wytheville Community College’s five pronged approach to helping students in recovery.

“HEALS actually stands for harm reduction, empathy, advocacy, listening and safe spaces,” WCC’s Michelle Bryant said.

Part of the program is Recovery Fitness, a weekly workout session aimed at helping the physical aspect of recovery.

“A lot of times our recovery deals with the mental and the emotional side of it, but we were leaving out the physical side of it, too so sound body equals sound mind so we’re incorporating fitness into our recovery,” Founder of Recovery Fitness Walter Midkiff said.

In this program, recovery can be for many different conditions and experiences.

“Recovery from drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, past experiences, we’re all recovering from something,” Midkiff said.

In addition to hitting the weights, people in the HEALS program always have someone to talk to.

“The first way we reach out is just given a space for students to come and feel comfortable to talk about whatever’s going on in their lives, whether it be a student who is in recovery, thinking about recovery, or maybe they have someone in their life that needs those supports, they can come and talk to us,” Bryant said.

Through this program, WCC believes students can reach their full potential.

“We’re educating minds, recovery fitness with Walter is exercising our bodies, and connecting with our community is healing our souls,” Bryant said.

