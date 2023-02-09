Birthdays
Wythe County provides updates to dog shelter

By Andrew Webb
Feb. 9, 2023
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Dog Shelter is showing off some new improvements to the facility.

Over the last few weeks, the county sanded the floors, and repainted the floors and walls.

The county says these updates are important to maintain the facility and help make it safer.

The new paint is “marine grade” which the county says has many benefits.

“With what this paint and the floor you’ll see has done is it just creates a safer, better environment for all parties involved, particularly the dogs,” Wythe County Public Information Officer Elizabeth Delp said.

The shelter is open to the public form 8 a.m. until noon every day except for Wednesday and Sunday.

