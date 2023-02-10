Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

211 Virginia Celebrates 211 Virginia Week!

Learn more about the functions of 211 Virginia
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During 211 Virginia Week, nonprofits, government programs, faith-based agencies, and the community go Beyond the Call.

Amanda Holcomb, 211 Virginia Community Engagement Manager for the Council of Community Services joins us on Here @ Home to talk about how they’re educating people on the functions of 211 Virginia.

Most people don’t realize that 211 Virginia is a contact center, database, community engagement center and more! Amanda lets us now how you can partner with 211 Virginia, discover trends, and discover some of the unmet needs in your communities.

211 Virginia Week leads up to 211 Day on Saturday, February 11. 211 Day is celebrated each year across the country to bring awareness about 211: an important, free resource connecting people with information on available community services.

211 Virginia is free, confidential, and available 24/7/365 by phone, text, chat, email, and website. Discover more yourself at 211virginia.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry weather moves in on Sunday.
Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

Latest News

Grayson County High School Signing Day with RPM
Grayson County High School and Real Performance Machinery partner to provide students workforce opportunities
Dinosaur Discoveries
Virginia Museum of Natural History welcomes modern-day Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit
Friday, February 10 - Wintry Weekend Outlook
Friday, February 10 - Weekend Outlook
Big Game Throwdown Mornin' Vs. Here @ Home
Big Game Throwdown Mornin' Vs. Here @ Home
Focusing On Health: Motherhood and Intimacy
Focusing On Health: Motherhood and Intimacy