211 Virginia Celebrates 211 Virginia Week!

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During 211 Virginia Week, nonprofits, government programs, faith-based agencies, and the community go Beyond the Call.

Amanda Holcomb, 211 Virginia Community Engagement Manager for the Council of Community Services joins us on Here @ Home to talk about how they’re educating people on the functions of 211 Virginia.

Most people don’t realize that 211 Virginia is a contact center, database, community engagement center and more! Amanda lets us now how you can partner with 211 Virginia, discover trends, and discover some of the unmet needs in your communities.

211 Virginia Week leads up to 211 Day on Saturday, February 11. 211 Day is celebrated each year across the country to bring awareness about 211: an important, free resource connecting people with information on available community services.

211 Virginia is free, confidential, and available 24/7/365 by phone, text, chat, email, and website. Discover more yourself at 211virginia.org.

