7@four previews Big Lick Comic Con

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con returns to Roanoke for the weekend.

7@four’s Logan Sherrill spoke to JD Sutphin, the owner and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment about the event and the tribute planned for Jason David Frank, known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise.

The event takes place at the Berglund Center February 11-12. On Saturday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event are available here. You can also follow their Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.

