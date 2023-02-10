Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

7@four previews Big Lick Comic Con

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con returns to Roanoke for the weekend.

7@four’s Logan Sherrill spoke to JD Sutphin, the owner and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment about the event and the tribute planned for Jason David Frank, known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise.

The event takes place at the Berglund Center February 11-12. On Saturday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event are available here. You can also follow their Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry weather moves in on Sunday.
Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

Latest News

How To Make Kenyan Style Beef Stew
How To Make Kenyan Style Beef Stew
Williamson Road
An action plan will be developed to try eliminating roadway fatalities in Roanoke
Credit: Danville Police
Robbery suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Danville
Big Lick Comic Con Pays Tribute To Jason David Frank
Big Lick Comic Con Pays Tribute To Jason David Frank