7STYLE: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While every day is a day to celebrate the people you love, Valentine’s Day is a tradition many take part in. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller gives us several affordable Valentine’s Day suggestions for a delicious and indulgent stay-at-home evening. He also shared some local gift ideas for him and her.
Johnathan’s gift guide includes:
– Chocolate fondue from Boska.com and Amazon.
– Local Provisions Shop at Tea and Totally Gifts.
– Artisan, high-quality chocolate from Scharffen Berger.
– Valentine’s Day cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
– Special Valentine’s Day cards from Barnes and Noble.
