An action plan will be developed to try eliminating roadway fatalities in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roadways was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work towards that goal.

Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.

“There are breaks on the sidewalk. So, it’s not consistently a good space for pedestrians,” said Complete Streets and Vision Zero Coordinator. “It’s really really difficult if you’re on a scooter or on a bicycle because there is no facilities.”

But Roanoke is aiming to bring all fatalities and injuries including those on Williamson road down to zero.

To do that they’ll use 480,000 dollars awarded to the Star City under the infrastructure law. The city will add 120,000 dollars to make it a total of 600,000 dollars.

Issem says the next step is to complete an action plan to achieve their commitment to Vision Zero.

“Any of the changes that you’ll see as a result of the recommendation that you’ll see as a result of this grant have to be really solidly founded in research,” explained Issem. “So, we’re just not throwing money at an idea.”

To come up with a good plan and increase safety, they have partnered with Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. Professors like Bryan Katz will be analyzing safety, crashes, speed, street signs, and more.

“What is a speed limit that is going to be safe for roadway users that’s also reasonable right,” said Katz. “And then looking at other types of measures such as adding more signs, traffic calming. What can we do to encourage people to slow down?”

Trying to create an environment where people feel safe.

“If you’re going to drive to pick up your child from school or to get some groceries or if you’re going to send a loved one out to the movie or something, they’re going to get there and back safely,” added Issem.

The city will also invest 90,000 dollars in community engagement to make sure the public has the opportunity to voice the roads they are most concerned about.

Issem says the timeline for the action plan is to be completed in 18 months to two years. After this, they will seek additional funding to start implementing some of the plans they brainstorm.

