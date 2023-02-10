Birthdays
Clifton Middle School closed due to safety precaution

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools logo
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools logo(Alleghany Highlands Public Schools)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a purported threat against the school’s students, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.

The school district says the closing is out of an abundance of caution.

The district says that The Clifton Middle School staff, along with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office launched the investigation after the school staff received a tip at around 2 p.m. The tip indicated that a student at the middle school had compiled a list of students that the student intended to harm.

A list containing names of students was found during the investigation. The parents/guardians of those students were contacted and apprised of the situation.

A juvenile was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending.

“At no time were any acts of actual harm carried out by the student,” said Col. Matt Bowser of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The decision to close the school on Friday is a result of ongoing discussion between the school division and the sheriff’s office.

