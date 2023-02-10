Birthdays
Danville Fire Chief receives Chief Fire Officer designation

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire Chief Dave Coffey was awarded the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer by the Commission of Professional Credentialing on February 7.

The designation is determined after an extensive peer review process and recognizes demonstrated excellence in seven measured components. Those components include: experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence.

In receiving this designation, Chief Coffey becomes one of only 1,766 CFOs worldwide.

This professional designation is valid for three years and requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.

Chief Coffey joins members Deputy Chief Tim Duffer, Deputy Chief Brandyn Smith, and Division Chief Jon Yeaman with the distinction of Chief Fire Officer.

