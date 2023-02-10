Danville’s House of Hope expands to provide additional guests with temporary shelter

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope now has a shelter exclusively for women, single mothers, and children.

The additional shelter is called Norma’s Place after Norma Brower, a House of Hope board member and city of Danville employee.

“She saw that the need for homelessness services and emergency shelter in particular, was rising,” said Jude Swanson, Executive Director House of Hope. “Sadly, Norma passed away before the project was complete. So, this expansion was named in her honor for everything that she did for the shelter.”

Norma’s place has four rooms with 16 beds and a children’s play area.

“We’ve seen a rising need for homelessness amongst the demographic of single moms and their kids who are struggling to find a place to stay. So, we wanted to provide a shelter for them, where they knew that they were safe, warm and comfortable,” added Swanson.

The original shelter that was built in 2009 was also renovated to provide seven additional beds, new flooring, and new paint.

“Not only do people need a place to stay, it’s important to show that your homeless shelter is a place that others are invested in, so that outside entities care that this is a nice place to stay for our guests,” explained Swanson.

House of Hope saw over 220 people in 2022 compared to around 170 people in 2021.

Swanson says the increase in housing costs, the decrease in affordable housing, and the end of COVID-19 protections are to blame. The future casino also has an impact.

“There are some folks that are getting displaced from the real estate fallout from that, because there are some property values that are much more valuable now that weren’t before. Some folks are getting priced out of where they used to stay,” said Swanson.

During the 30 days each guest is able to stay at the shelter, they are given resources to help them find housing.

To raise money to support those experiencing hunger and homelessness, House of Hope will be hosting their “Coldest Night of the Year” run on February 25.

