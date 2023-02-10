Birthdays
Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say

Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up shooting themselves.(File image | 400tmax via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia are investigating a road rage incident where an aggressive driver ended up shooting themselves.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on Buchanan Highway.

Authorities said one of the 911 callers told them that he accidentally shot himself during a confrontation.

The sheriff’s office said the road rage incident started when workers were making a lumber delivery on Buchanan Highway.

Two of the workers were wearing reflective vests directing traffic so the truck could deliver the lumber. However, an impatient driver got out of his vehicle and threatened the men by pointing a gun at them.

As the man was getting back into his vehicle, deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the hand as he was putting his gun back into its holster.

According to authorities, the man told the workers that he shot himself and to call 911 before he left the scene to get medical attention at a nearby fire station.

Deputies said they collected evidence that was consistent with what witnesses and workers had told them what happened.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the man involved but said its team will speak to him when he is released from the hospital to determine whether any charges would be filed.

