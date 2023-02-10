Grayson County High School and Real Performance Machinery partner to provide students workforce opportunities

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five students at Grayson County High School are getting ready to enter the workforce.

“I think people shouldn’t be willing to try not to be afraid to try something new because this is new for Grayson County,” Grayson County High School senior and Real Performance Machinery Intern Ryan Perry said.

On Feb. 10, the school held a signing day ceremony for the five students who will be working at Real Performance Machinery.

Four of the students will be interns and one recent graduate will be an apprentice.

“If you like getting your hands dirty and like having hands on stuff like that, and knowing how a lot of machines work, this is definitely the job for you,” RPM Apprentice Devon Moles said.

This is the first year the school and RPM have partnered but the goal is to continue this pipeline keeping Grayson County students local.

“The relationship is important because our kids need to have somewhere where they can see where they can have the vision of what they would like to do,” RPM”s Jake Leonard said. “They can see it right here in Grayson County.”

“It’s great for these kids to get a job that they can stay here in the county and be able to support their family with the income from that job, and just build Grayson County from there,” GCHS Counselor Zach Hill said.

The four interns will go to class in the morning then head to the factory around lunch time every day.

The goal is for the experience to lead to full time jobs.

“I think it’s good to show the community that we’re growing, we’re expanding, they’re willing to come help the students get jobs get started for the real world,” Perry said.

“We want to see as many kids that are interested, come to us with with some trade skills out of Grayson County High School, and we would like to take every one we can get at this point,” Leonard said.

