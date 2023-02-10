Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Grayson County High School and Real Performance Machinery partner to provide students workforce opportunities

Grayson County High School Signing Day with RPM
Grayson County High School Signing Day with RPM(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five students at Grayson County High School are getting ready to enter the workforce.

“I think people shouldn’t be willing to try not to be afraid to try something new because this is new for Grayson County,” Grayson County High School senior and Real Performance Machinery Intern Ryan Perry said.

On Feb. 10, the school held a signing day ceremony for the five students who will be working at Real Performance Machinery.

Four of the students will be interns and one recent graduate will be an apprentice.

“If you like getting your hands dirty and like having hands on stuff like that, and knowing how a lot of machines work, this is definitely the job for you,” RPM Apprentice Devon Moles said.

This is the first year the school and RPM have partnered but the goal is to continue this pipeline keeping Grayson County students local.

“The relationship is important because our kids need to have somewhere where they can see where they can have the vision of what they would like to do,” RPM”s Jake Leonard said. “They can see it right here in Grayson County.”

“It’s great for these kids to get a job that they can stay here in the county and be able to support their family with the income from that job, and just build Grayson County from there,” GCHS Counselor Zach Hill said.

The four interns will go to class in the morning then head to the factory around lunch time every day.

The goal is for the experience to lead to full time jobs.

“I think it’s good to show the community that we’re growing, we’re expanding, they’re willing to come help the students get jobs get started for the real world,” Perry said.

“We want to see as many kids that are interested, come to us with with some trade skills out of Grayson County High School, and we would like to take every one we can get at this point,” Leonard said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry weather moves in on Sunday.
Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

Latest News

Turkish Student Association
VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief
Dinosaur Discoveries
Virginia Museum of Natural History welcomes modern-day Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit
Cave Spring High School
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools logo
Clifton Middle School student charged after officials find hit list with student names