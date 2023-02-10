Kenyan Style Beef Stew
Osoros kitchen shares delicious recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home checks out a twist on a wintertime favorite recipe.
Watch as we head into the LEAP Kitchen and talk with Purity from Osoros Kitchen about how to make a Kenyan-Style Beef Stew.
Only a few ingredients are needed - and it is delicious! Watch the video to see how it’s made!
Ingredients:
Beef (cubed)
Red Onion
Green Pepper
Cilantro
Cornmeal
Kale
Tomatoes (diced)
Beef bouillon
Salt,pepper - to taste
