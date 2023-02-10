ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home checks out a twist on a wintertime favorite recipe.

Watch as we head into the LEAP Kitchen and talk with Purity from Osoros Kitchen about how to make a Kenyan-Style Beef Stew.

Only a few ingredients are needed - and it is delicious! Watch the video to see how it’s made!

Ingredients:

Beef (cubed)

Red Onion

Green Pepper

Cilantro

Cornmeal

Kale

Tomatoes (diced)

Beef bouillon

Salt,pepper - to taste

