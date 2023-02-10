Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Man gets life in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife 14 times

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 brutal stabbing murder of his wife.

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019.

Prosecutors said on the night of the murder, the victim’s daughter called 911 and requested a wellness check on her mother. When officers responded, they found Lynda Shuler Argoe dead.

Officials said her body was propped up against a couch with a 19-inch butcher knife stuck in the right side of her neck.

An autopsy revealed she suffered from as many as 14 separate stab wounds to her arms, chest, stomach and face, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office.

Investigators said Anthony Argoe was found unconscious outside and taken to the hospital with a blood alcohol level of 156 mg/DL, or .156, an hour before the victim’s body was found. Investigators discovered blood evidence and the victim’s DNA on his clothes, the release states.

The jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before returning the guilty verdict. Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Anthony Argoe to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry weather moves in on Sunday.
Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

Latest News

On their way to school, stepbrothers James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming...
Teen stepbrothers rescue man from burning home on the way to school
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Grayson County High School Signing Day with RPM
Grayson County High School and Real Performance Machinery partner to provide students workforce opportunities
Dinosaur Discoveries
Virginia Museum of Natural History welcomes modern-day Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit
Friday, February 10 - Wintry Weekend Outlook
Friday, February 10 - Weekend Outlook