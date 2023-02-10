Martinsville shooting suspect arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville.

23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.

On February 6th Martinsville police responded to the area of Fayette and Spencer Street and found 19-year-old Jasoni Hairston suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hairston was taken to SOVAH Martinsville before being flown to Carilion Roanoke, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Martin is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.