Martinsville shooting suspect arrested

Tamarius Martin, arrested on multiple charges including malicious wounding in Martinsville.
Tamarius Martin, arrested on multiple charges including malicious wounding in Martinsville.(City of Martinsville)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville.

23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.

On February 6th Martinsville police responded to the area of Fayette and Spencer Street and found 19-year-old Jasoni Hairston suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hairston was taken to SOVAH Martinsville before being flown to Carilion Roanoke, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Martin is being held without bond.

