Moms & Intimacy - Focusing on Your Health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Let’s face it, when you give birth, and are recovering, intimacy as a new parent changes dramatically.

Here @ Home welcome Lauren Rogers, a Certified Professional Educator, to talk about the latest Exchange Event from Huddle Up Moms where Lauren will speak about how intimacy evolves in motherhood. It gets complicated - our bodies, brains, and roles change. All these things can impact our relationships and sexual experiences.

Lauren’s talk will focus on breaking stigmas and increasing awareness focused on women’s health and well- being.

Join the conversation February 23rd 6pm - 8pm at 5 Points Music Sanctuary

