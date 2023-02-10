Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Moms & Intimacy - Focusing on Your Health

February Exchange is focused on intimacy and mother’s health
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Let’s face it, when you give birth, and are recovering, intimacy as a new parent changes dramatically.

Here @ Home welcome Lauren Rogers, a Certified Professional Educator, to talk about the latest Exchange Event from Huddle Up Moms where Lauren will speak about how intimacy evolves in motherhood. It gets complicated - our bodies, brains, and roles change. All these things can impact our relationships and sexual experiences.

Lauren’s talk will focus on breaking stigmas and increasing awareness focused on women’s health and well- being.

Join the conversation February 23rd 6pm - 8pm at 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Find out more here

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry weather moves in on Sunday.
Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

Latest News

Grayson County High School Signing Day with RPM
Grayson County High School and Real Performance Machinery partner to provide students workforce opportunities
Dinosaur Discoveries
Virginia Museum of Natural History welcomes modern-day Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit
Friday, February 10 - Wintry Weekend Outlook
Friday, February 10 - Weekend Outlook
Big Game Throwdown Mornin' Vs. Here @ Home
Big Game Throwdown Mornin' Vs. Here @ Home
Focusing On Health: Motherhood and Intimacy
Focusing On Health: Motherhood and Intimacy