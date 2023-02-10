Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located on Lovers Lane.
By Katy Beth Boyers and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A newborn in Kentucky was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box, just under three months after it was installed.

Officials said the healthy baby was surrendered Feb. 9 to the Bowling Green Fire Department.

“We know this infant was loved by their birth mother and will be quickly adopted by a family who has been eagerly awaiting a baby,” Safe Haven Baby Box founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said. “We rejoice for the opportunity to make a positive outcome out of tough circumstances.”

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December of 2022 and became the 16th Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky and the 132nd in the country.

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes says 24 infants have been placed in a Baby Box since Nov. 2017. In 2022, eight newborns were surrendered via a Baby Box.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple...
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Police: Fast-food manager admitted using racial slurs, allegedly refused to serve basketball team
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's seeking identity of woman pictured above.
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft
The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Defective: Recall Report