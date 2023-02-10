Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a larceny that occurred at Tightsqueeze Hardware on January 30th.
Anyone who knows the woman’s identity is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.
If the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction, a $5,000 reward will be issued.
