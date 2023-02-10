Birthdays
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft

Pittsylvania County Sheriff's seeking identity of woman pictured above.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's seeking identity of woman pictured above.(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a larceny that occurred at Tightsqueeze Hardware on January 30th.

Anyone who knows the woman’s identity is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.

If the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction, a $5,000 reward will be issued.

