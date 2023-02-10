Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr.

Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.

Rodgers was sentenced to 10 years, with four years suspended on a felony voluntary manslaughter charge, which was amended from the previous first degree murder charge. He is set to serve one year and six months supervised probation upon release.

He was also sentenced to five years, with two years suspended on the charge of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.