Power outage reported at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools.

The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon.

The robocall from Roanoke County can be found below:

“Currently, CSHS is without power. As students arrive, they are being held in a safe area with light. Power crews are responding and we anticipate power being restored soon. We will resume the school day once power is restored.”

