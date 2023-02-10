Birthdays
Power outage reported at Cave Spring High School

Cave Spring High School
Cave Spring High School(Janay Reece)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools.

The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon.

The robocall from Roanoke County can be found below:

“Currently, CSHS is without power. As students arrive, they are being held in a safe area with light. Power crews are responding and we anticipate power being restored soon. We will resume the school day once power is restored.”

Check back for updates.

