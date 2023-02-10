Quilt exhibit features works of designer, author Jinny Beyer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Quilt Museum is sharing an exhibit focusing on the career of author, designer and quilter Jinny Beyer.

Over her 50 plus year career, Beyer wrote 12 books and shaped generations of quilters through her teaching and seminars.

The exhibit spans Beyer’s career, from her first quilt through her “Windows” quilt made to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

This is the first exhibition of Beyer’s quilts since her retirement in 2022. Paula Golden is the curator.

The “Jinny Beyer Retrospective” exhibit will be on display at the Virginia Quilt Museum until April 8, 2023. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $8.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.