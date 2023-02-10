Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday.

Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School.

Since early January, staff at the middle and high schools have met with students one-on-one to match their interests with courses.

“We’re trying to focus on the courses they’re taking in high school, similar to how students take college courses or a trade school or getting some kind of certificate program,” said Hayley Poland, who serves as the city public schools’ assistant superintendent of equity and student services.

Roanoke City Public School officials say it is not too late to register for advanced and technical education courses. They encourage parents and students to contact their school’s designated guidance counselor for registration assistance.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
A baby was delivered on the side of the road inside a car.
Roadside delivery: Woman gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ on the way to hospital
We're tracking multiple systems over the next several days.
Spring-like for now as we eye potential wintry weather this weekend

Latest News

Roanoke City Students Course Registration Deadline Is Tomorrow
Roanoke City Students Course Registration Deadline Is Tomorrow
Franklin County Public Safety Dept. Receives Safety Grant
Franklin County Public Safety Dept. Receives Safety Grant
School Board Member Responds After Assault And Battery Charges
School Board Member Responds After Assault And Battery Charges
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest