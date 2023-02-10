Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday.

Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School.

Since early January, staff at the middle and high schools have met with students one-on-one to match their interests with courses.

“We’re trying to focus on the courses they’re taking in high school, similar to how students take college courses or a trade school or getting some kind of certificate program,” said Hayley Poland, who serves as the city public schools’ assistant superintendent of equity and student services.

Roanoke City Public School officials say it is not too late to register for advanced and technical education courses. They encourage parents and students to contact their school’s designated guidance counselor for registration assistance.

