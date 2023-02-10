Robbery suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was arrested Friday after crashing a vehicle in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle while fleeing from police. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Swanson had been wanted for a robbery earlier on Friday, and was spotted by police along Parker Road. Swanson then fired at officers, leading to Danville Police to fire shots back. Nobody was hit in the shooting.

According to Danville Police, “Swanson was involved in a domestic dispute, and injured one person while committing robbery.”

The Virginia State Police will be handling this case due to an officer firing their weapon.

