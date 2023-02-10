Two hospitalized after fire at Ridgeview Apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in Roanoke County Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road where they found no flames showing from the outside but smelt smoke in the lobby.

After investigating the complex, an apartment on the 6th floor was found to have heavy smoke, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Later, another resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoke materials.

