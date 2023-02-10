Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Two hospitalized after fire at Ridgeview Apartments

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in Roanoke County Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road where they found no flames showing from the outside but smelt smoke in the lobby.

After investigating the complex, an apartment on the 6th floor was found to have heavy smoke, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Later, another resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoke materials.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple...
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

Latest News

Tamarius Martin, arrested on multiple charges including malicious wounding in Martinsville.
Martinsville shooting suspect arrested
25 year old K’Von Wallace began his football career at Highland Springs High School.
Henrico native playing for Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
WDBJ Here At Home Crew Makes Philly Steaks And Pretzels For Big Game Throwdown
WDBJ Here At Home Crew Makes Philly Steaks And Pretzels For Big Game Throwdown
WDBJ7 Mornin' Crew Makes Kansas City Brisket Biscuits For Big Game Throwdown
WDBJ7 Mornin' Crew Makes Kansas City Brisket Biscuits For Big Game Throwdown