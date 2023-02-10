Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Virginia Museum of Natural History welcomes modern-day Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit

Dinosaur Discoveries
Dinosaur Discoveries(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A unique dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Dinosaur Discoveries is a partnership between the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

The exhibit explores how current thinking of dinosaur biology has changed over the past two decades.

The displays show that some dinosaurs had feathers and fur and that the T-Rex was actually much slower than we think.

“It’s really about how we take just the bones, the raw material of fossils of dinosaurs, and use our knowledge of modern animals and environments to really get a better understanding of what things were like millions of years ago when they were alive,” said Adam Pritchard, Assistant Curator of Paleontology,

The exhibit is open to the public from February 11, 2023 through January 20, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry weather moves in on Sunday.
Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
EBT cardholders warned about new email, text scam

Latest News

Grayson County High School Signing Day with RPM
Grayson County High School and Real Performance Machinery partner to provide students workforce opportunities
Friday, February 10 - Wintry Weekend Outlook
Friday, February 10 - Weekend Outlook
Focusing On Health: Motherhood and Intimacy
Focusing On Health: Motherhood and Intimacy
211 Virginia Can Connect You To Resources
211 Virginia Can Connect You To Resources