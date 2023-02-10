Virginia Museum of Natural History welcomes modern-day Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A unique dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Dinosaur Discoveries is a partnership between the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

The exhibit explores how current thinking of dinosaur biology has changed over the past two decades.

The displays show that some dinosaurs had feathers and fur and that the T-Rex was actually much slower than we think.

“It’s really about how we take just the bones, the raw material of fossils of dinosaurs, and use our knowledge of modern animals and environments to really get a better understanding of what things were like millions of years ago when they were alive,” said Adam Pritchard, Assistant Curator of Paleontology,

The exhibit is open to the public from February 11, 2023 through January 20, 2024.

