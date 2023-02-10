VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Virginia Tech are working to help support those in need in Turkey.

The Turkish Student Association is fundraising and collecting donations for people affected by this week’s earthquakes.

The group is asking for new and gently used winter clothing and hygiene products.

All of the donations will eventually be flown to Turkey.

“We’re all real far away from there, right? It’s not affecting us if we don’t look that way. But this could have been any of us suffering there. There’s people still stuck inside the buildings, those people waiting to hear back from their parents, their siblings,” President of the Turkish Student Association Irem Sen said.

Collections will continue through Feb. 17.

Blacksburg drop-off locations are at the Graduate Life Center, Squires Student Center, and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

