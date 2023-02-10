Warm today with wintry weather on Sunday

Temperatures warm to near 60F this afternoon

Sprinkles at times; most stay dry

Alert Day Sunday: Winter Weather Possible

FRIDAY

Any showers would be extremely light and isolated today. We’ll see mostly cloudy conditions today with highs again soaring close to 60F.

SATURDAY

Behind Friday’s coastal system, colder air (or at least seasonable) will settle in for Saturday. Highs will read in the mid-upper 40s and low 50s. A few upslope mountain snow showers are also possible for parts of West Virginia Saturday morning. Most remain dry during the daylight hours Saturday with cloudy skies.

By Saturday evening, we begin to see the precipitation from the coastal low enter from the south. This likely starts as sleet/rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low/mid 30s.

We're keeping an eye on the potential for a wintry mix over the weekend. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY

Models are coming together for a widespread precipitation event arriving in many forms Sunday. The event will be underway when you wake up Sunday and last through early evening. Let’s step through the process, as there are lots of elements that have to come together and tons of variation from hometown to hometown.

SUNDAY MORNING: Rain mixed with snow & sleet should be underway by sunrise Sunday. Minimal road impacts are expected during the morning as temperatures will remain above freezing and any rain/snow/sleet rates rather light.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: As the low strengthens off the coast it pulls in colder air which may give us the best opportunity for accumulating snowfall and higher rates in the New River Valley and Highlands during the afternoon.

SUNDAY EVENING: Any showers (rain and snow) become more intermittent as we head past sunset. We do expect lows to dip close to freezing for many late Sunday night into Monday, so there could be a refreeze overnight.

SNOW/SLEET TOTALS: It’s still pretty early for any specific totals, however, based on the model guidance we are starting to have an idea which areas may end up with slightly higher totals, possibly enough for a plowable snow (4″+) for the higher elevations of North Carolina into Southwest Virginia along the I-77 corridor (darker blue areas) toward Marion, Wytheville and Galax. The Highlands may have the potential for higher totals as well.

For the Roanoke Valley and Blacksburg, this will mostly be a rain and snow mix with the potential for some light accumulation in the grassy areas.

Lynchburg and Danville will likely remain all rain with rainfall totals around 1″ or so.

Some areas could see a plowable snow on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

IMPACTS

The track of the coastal storm and amount of cold air in our area will determine the overall outcome for the event. One degree can make all the difference from seeing a dud of an event to dropping snow like a champ!

The possibility of wintry weather exists for Sunday, but it’s still NOT a done deal.

Road temperatures are very warm and snow would need to come down heavy to overcome the warm road temperatures to stick. It has happened before, but it’s tough to do.

Church impacts are possible Sunday morning as precipitation begins, but roads likely wouldn’t get back (if at all) until the afternoon.

May have some precipitation lingering for Super Bowl parties and temperatures will be near-freezing, so a refreeze is possible.

Winds will increase and with any heavy, wet snow, sporadic power outages are possible.

Keep an eye on the forecast, especially traveling for those Super Bowl watch parties.

If we see snow a lot would have to fall to make any major travel issues as road temperatures are too warm. (WDBJ7)

Any thoughts of wintry weather blow out the door next week as another very warm stretch of weather moves back in. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s late in the week, so our warming trend continues!

Temperature Outlook | Next Week (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

