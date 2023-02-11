Birthdays
Businesses are prepping ahead of Superbowl Weekend

Superbowl LVII
Superbowl LVII(MGN)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a big weekend for the sports world and if you don’t have Superbowl plans yet, WDBJ7 has you covered.

Here are two local businesses hosting watch parties for the big game.

It’s the calm before the big Super Bowl game Sunday and businesses are getting ready.

“Oh Yeah, we’re getting prepared for a lot of people to come out,” said 202 Social House Manager Jimmy Trent.

202 Social House is one of many businesses downtown hosting a watch party.

“We have a ton of big-screen TVs. We’re going to have a fun environment,” added Trent. “They can have cocktails, wings, appetizers, full menu. We’re bringing a fun experience for everyone.”

He recommends people get there early.

“I think people are going to try and camp out and get ready to watch the games,” explained Trent. “They’re going to come I’d say probably as early as 2 o’clock for a 6 o’clock game.”

Olde Salem Brewing Company will not extend its hours downtown. But they will keep the Salem location for the game.

“You plan ahead. Make sure got proper staff. Make sure you have quality bartenders behind the bar. Make sure we’re fully stocked with sodas (and) chips,” said General Manager Cameron Weeks.

Weeks says they will be renting a big screen.

“We got the PAR Mobile Golf screen which is a 9 ft by 13ft screen coming in,” added Weeks. “So, we’ll be open throughout the game. Last year was a great event. This year we’re expecting the same thing.”

But some people will be staying home anticipating the winter weather.

“Probably watch it at home there. Maybe make some buffalo dip or something like that so,” said Roanoke City Resident Bill Creek.

Whether you’re cheering for the eagles or the chief, going out or staying in. Make sure to plan ahead and be aware of icy roads.

