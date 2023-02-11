Danville Fire Department rescues woman from early morning fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department rescued a woman from an early morning fire.

The fire was reported at 10 Garland Street at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Crews found a single-family home with flames shooting from the front window.

Witnesses in the street reported someone was inside the home. Crews found a female inside a back room with the door closed. They removed her; she was checked by paramedics and refused further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished, leaving heavy fire damage to a bedroom and moderate smoke and heat damage to the building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

