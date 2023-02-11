“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less.

“We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks, really great deals on stuff that you would buy at a shop locally. We get those and can bring them directly to you here in Roanoke,” said Heather Wise, assistant of Direct Deals Roanoke.

Heather and Daniel Wise are excited for a new type of shop to be on the Roanoke scene. They got the idea from a friend who operates a similar operation in Martinsville.

“She’s been very successful and has been kind of a mentor to us. So it was her idea to say, hey, there’s a big need for that in the Roanoke Valley, why don’t you open one of these similar shops here,” said Heather.

The shop offers every day items, just for 30% to 70% less than what you might pay for them regularly. The Wise’s look forward to families taking advantage of what they have to offer.

”We’re actually a big family, we have blended between the two of us six kids. So we found out about that shop by going there to get a great deal for clothes for our kids. So it really means a lot to us to be able to give people a little more bang for their buck,” said Heather.

Direct Deals Roanoke is located in Suite D at 5306 Peters Creek Road. On Saturday, there will be a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with giveaways, food trucks and an extra 20% off of items.

