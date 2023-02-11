Franklin County School Board approves qualifications for next superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The application process for Franklin County Public Schools will open on Monday through the Virginia School Boards Association. The School Board met Friday night and unanimously approved the list of qualifications the candidate needs to meet.

“We had a survey that was open to the public that ended on the sixth. We had a public hearing on the seventh, to try to get some input from the community about what they would like to see, because not only is it the leader of the division, but they’re a big part of our community too,” said Jeff Worley, chairman of the School Board.

The short discussion involved a few changes to the qualifications they set before current superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs was hired. One of the changes included making a doctorate degree preferred, rather than required.

”When you start to narrow the pool, we might miss out on a qualified candidate. And I think, right now, a lot of people may think that the experience in a building as a principal, or as a teacher, is as important as that doctorate level degree.”

Most of the qualifications remained the same, some include: experience in rural districts being preferred, required experience as a principal and requiring teaching experience at the primary or secondary level.

The School Board as a whole understands how important this process is. Each wanting to bring in someone who will continue to improve FCPS, while also representing Franklin County as a whole.

”Franklin County is unique in a lot of ways. We’re a very rural district. Our community likes to see our superintendent, they want that person to be part of community events, things that are going on, and they want them to be somebody they feel that they can trust and talk to.”

Cobbs will continue to serve as superintendent until the end of this school year when her contract ends. The application process will run from Feb. 13 to March 10.

