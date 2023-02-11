Birthdays
Mornin’ & Here @ Home go head-to-head in Game Day Throwdown

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 was feeling competitive ahead of the Super Bowl so the Mornin’ Team challenged Here @ Home to a Game Day Throwdown.

Mornin’ cooked up a Barbeque Brisket Biscuit to represent the Kansas City Chiefs and Here @ Home made a plate of Philly Cheesesteaks and Pretzels in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both of those teams go head-to-head Sunday, but on Friday, Mornin’ and Here @ Home showed off their skills in the kitchen.

7@4′s Logan Sherrill and 6 p.m. producer Reid Campbell taste-tested both dishes and ultimately decided a winner.

Check out the videos to see the behind-the-scenes fun and the judge’s final score.

