Pet Stories: Meet Stormy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Stormy! She is a seven-month-old cat looking for her forever home. Stormy has been a shelter cat since she was very little. When she was a kitten she had a broken pelvis that has since healed and now she is ready for adoption. She has a great demeanor and is a very active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Stormy has been around other cats and would do well or in a multi cat home.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting their first open house for people to take a guided informational tour on February sixteenth. Registration is required and it is free. The Roanoke Wedding Crawl is happening March 5th and all proceeds from registration will go to the RVSPCA.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give auction on March 10th through the 19th. Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will take place on March 24 through the 26th. If you would like to meet Stormy, or any other animal available for adoption please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7p.m. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

