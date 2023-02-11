Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.