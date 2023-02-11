Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed at LAX.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry weather moves in on Sunday.
Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions.” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Khaleel Rodgers mugshot
Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death

Latest News

Saturday Mornin' Digital News Update - February 11
Saturday Mornin' Digital News Update - February 11
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
After 132 hours under rubble, 3 or 4-year-old girl Şengul Karabas is rescued ahead of her...
Girl rescued 132 hours after earthquake in Turkey
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years