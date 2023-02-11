Birthdays
Rivalry between Hokies & Hoos extends to House floor

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - It was time to pay up in the House of Delegates Friday afternoon, after a friendly wager on the recent Virginia Tech - UVA men’s basketball game.

Del. Chris Runion (R-Rockingham Co.) a Virginia Tech graduate, and Del. Rob Bell (R-Albemarle Co.) a U-V-A grad, made the bet before the Hokies beat the Wahoos last Saturday.

So, Bell wore Hokie colors during Friday’s floor session in the House of Delegates.

“Please note the voguish presentation of Chicago maroon and burnt orange,” Runion said. “He even went as far to adorn his feet with socks.”

“You know we talk about gambling a lot,” Bell responded, “but if you want an abject lesson at why it’s dangerous, you’re looking at it.”

Bell ultimately congratulated Virginia Tech on the victory, noting the difficulty of beating the Hokies in Blacksburg in the second game of the season.

