Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather

Cooler but seasonable Saturday

Wintry mix moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday

Alert Day Sunday: Winter Weather Possible

SATURDAY

Plan for a much colder (but seasonable) day with clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will continue to increase through the day.

Mostly cloudy and cooler today. (WDBJ Weather)

By Saturday night, we begin to see the precipitation from the coastal low inch closer to the region from the south. Looks like precipitation will start to work in around midnight hitting our southern counties first, then traveling north. Anything falling overnight would be rain or a mix.

SUNDAY

Plan for a widespread, mixed and messy precipitation event coming in many forms Sunday. Precipitation will be here when you wake up Sunday and last through early evening. When will we see snow? Keep in mind not everyone will see it. Better chance for snow to touch down will be for areas west (NRV, Highlands and areas near I-77) during the afternoon. Let’s step through the process, as there are lots of elements involved.

Lots of Water: This storm is bringing lots of moisture that could fall in various forms. If we can get hold of some cold air, there could be a bullseye of plowable snow (likely in the NRV). Elsewhere, a mix or rain. Temperatures are not in our favor: To have a widespread winter storm you need lots of cold air. We don’t have it. This storm will actually have to “pull in/down” some cold air for us to see snow, so where that cold air makes it in, we’ll have accumulating snow/sleet. Elsewhere, mostly a mix or cold rain with little accumulation. Warm Ground Conditions: It has been very warm. Ground temperatures have been in the 50s/60s lately. The only way to overcome a very warm ground is you have to throw down some cold precipitation. Only areas that have the highest snowfall rates would have to worry about sticking snow and poor travel.

SUNDAY TIMING:

SUNDAY MORNING: Rain mixed with snow & sleet should be underway by sunrise Sunday. Roads will still be warm so we don’t anticipate on slick travel for the morning.

Rain, snow and freezing rain likely Sunday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The afternoon will be the greatest window for snowfall coverage and accumulation. Expect higher rates in the New River Valley and Highlands during the afternoon.

Heavy, wet snow could accumulate Sunday afternoon for parts of the region. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY EVENING: Any showers (rain and snow) become more intermittent as we head past sunset. We do expect lows to dip close to freezing for many late Sunday night into Monday, so there could be a refreeze overnight. Watch out for slick spots overnight Sunday and into early Monday.

The back edge of the storm moves through with snow in the west and rain to the east. Travel issues are possible, especially in the mountains. (WDBJ7)

SNOW/SLEET TOTALS

The best location to see a plowable snow (4″+) for the higher elevations of North Carolina into Southwest Virginia along the I-77 corridor (pink areas) toward Marion, Wytheville and Galax. The Western Highlands may have the potential for higher totals as well.

For the New River Valley and the Alleghany Highlands, this will mostly be a rain and snow mix with the potential for some light accumulation of 1″ to 3″ mainly in the grassy areas.

Lynchburg and Danville will likely remain mostly rain with some mixing taking place.

Accumulating snow is possible Sunday afternoon for parts of the region. (WDBJ Weather)

IMPACTS

Impacts will vary from place-to-place as conditions will change throughout the day.

Road temperatures are very warm and snow would need to come down heavy to overcome the warm road temperatures to stick. Greatest travel impacts would likely be Sunday afternoon/evening.

Church impacts are possible Sunday morning as precipitation begins, but roads likely wouldn’t get bad (if at all) until the afternoon.

May have some precipitation lingering for Super Bowl parties and temperatures will drop to near-freezing overnight, so a refreeze is possible into Monday morning. Be careful for some slick spots.

Winds will increase and with any heavy, wet snow, sporadic power outages are possible.

Keep an eye on the forecast, especially traveling for those Super Bowl watch parties.

Any thoughts of wintry weather blow out the door next week as another very warm stretch of weather moves back in. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s late in the week, so our warming trend continues!

Temperature Outlook | Next Week (WDBJ Weather)

