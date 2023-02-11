Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

VDOT crews prepare for weekend winter weather

The VDOT Salem headquarters sign Friday afternoon.
The VDOT Salem headquarters sign Friday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Winter weather might be on the horizon for southwest Virginia beginning Saturday night and into Sunday. VDOT crews have already begun to prepare for what our hometowns might see.

“We will be pretreating the interstates and some primary roads in the mountainous areas on Saturday ahead of this storm. Putting on that layer of brine that will help if we do start to see ice or snow bond to the road surface. It’ll make it easier to plow if we do see accumulating snow,” said Jason Bond, spokesperson for VDOT.

The main concerns include the interstate and roads close to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“Concerns are mainly in the mountainous areas on the I-77 corridor and there’s areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains and to the west. Certainly, have concerns about potential for ice or snow to accumulate Saturday night going into Sunday.”

The worry for this type of storm, is the impact a temperature change might have on the roads.

”Our biggest concern, of course, with this event is the temperatures, it’s key with this event. So just a little bit of difference in temperature could dictate how much snow or ice we start to see to form on those roadways.”

VDOT encourages all drivers to stay vigilant this weekend and keep an eye on forecasts that could impact their travel plans.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry weather moves in on Sunday.
Sunday storm to bring mixed mess of wintry weather
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
We have an increasing chance for some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday.
Spring-like today as we eye wintry weather this weekend
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

Latest News

The Franklin County School Board sign on Monday afternoon.
Franklin County School Board approves qualifications for next superintendent
Big Game Throwdown Mornin' Vs. Here @ Home
Mornin’ & Here @ Home go head-to-head in Game Day Throwdown
Direct Deals Roanoke is hosting a grand opening on Saturday.
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
What's With the Weekend
What’s What With the Weekend, February 10-12