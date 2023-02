(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Saturday

Big Lick Comic Con

Animation Festival 2023

Twin Creeks Stringband during the Homegrown Music Series

Red White and Pink Party with Salsa Noke

(Guest appearance on 7@four)

“Dark Side of the Moon” at Radford University Planetarium

Journey with Toto

Sunday

Big Lick Comic Con

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.