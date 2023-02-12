Happy 93rd Birthday to local restaurant Texas Tavern

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An iconic restaurant in one of our hometowns is celebrating its 93rd anniversary on Monday.

Texas Tavern first opened on February 13th, 19-30.

WDBJ7 spoke to fourth-generation owner Matt Bullington on Saturday.

He says the key is sticking to what has made them successful since they opened.

”So, we don’t try to expand our menu or remodel the place,” said Bullington. “There’s a real charm to come into a place that looks the same as it did 60 years ago.”

Despite economic hardship, Bullington says they try not to raise prices and remain affordable.

”They come here for the food, they come here because of the price but it’s also kind of an experience to sit at the counter,” added Bullington. “It’s lively. The place has personality. So, you know I think that’s an important component of our success over almost 100 years.”

The staff at Texas Tavern thank their customers for allowing them to serve the community for so many years.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.