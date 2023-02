BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies held their ground against No. 19 Florida State on Sunday to the tune of a 84-70 win.

Four Virginia Tech players scored in the double-digits.

This is the third win against a ranked opponent for the Hokies on the season. No. 9 Duke visits Blacksburg on Thursday.

