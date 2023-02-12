Birthdays
No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance

(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - At around 9 p.m. Saturday night, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active case.

“If anyone has any information about this case please contact Investigator J.M Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have seen or have information regarding this case. Community members can also leave a tips online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices.”

