ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW Saturday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m.

A suspect is in custody, and the community is believed to be in no further danger.

